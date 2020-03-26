McNALLY--Terrence. The Board of Directors, Officers and Staff of The Shubert Organization mourn the loss of the brilliant playwright Terrence McNally, a cherished friend and colleague whose contribution to the American theatre is beyond measure. His inspired plays and musicals have brightened Broadway stages for more than five decades. He won Tony Awards for "Kiss of the Spider Woman", "Love! Valour! Compassion!", "Master Class" and "Ragtime", in addition to a special Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2019. His other works include "The Ritz", "The Full Monty", "Mothers and Sons", "It's Only a Play", "Anastasia", and "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune". With admiration, affection and gratitude we celebrate the memory of Terrence McNally, the artist, as well as Terrence McNally, the man. Our heartfelt condolences go to Tom Kirdahy and the McNally family. The Shubert Organization Philip J. Smith, Chairman Robert E. Wankel, President
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2020