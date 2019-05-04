KRAMER--Terry Allen. NewYork-Presbyterian mourns the death of our esteemed Life Trustee Terry Allen Kramer. Terry was elected a Trustee of The Society of the New York Hospital in 1994, and she became a Trustee of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in 1998. Terry was a generous supporter of many Hospital programs. She established The Terry Allen Kramer Professorship in Cardiothoracic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine. A brilliant theatrical producer, Terry was a woman of elegance and spirit who was deeply devoted to her family and friends. We extend our sympathies to her beloved children and grandchildren. Jerry I. Speyer, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NewYork-Presbyterian Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian
Published in The New York Times on May 4, 2019