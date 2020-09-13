1/
TERRY TRILLING
TRILLING--Terry, also known as Terry Trilling-Josephson passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 in New York City. Devoted, adoring mother to Kathe, great communicator, listener, loyal and loving friend. Careers in theatre, speech pathology at Rusk Institute, as professor at Kingsborough Community College Speech/ Theatre Department. Author of "Language Power," a textbook, and "Cafe Society: The wrong place for the Right people," with late husband Barney Josephson, a history of the famous nightclub. Always deeply engaged with the world and people around her, Terry will be profoundly missed by her daughter, Kathe Trilling, family and friends.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
