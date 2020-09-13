1/
TERRY TRILLING
TRILLING--Terry. With the passing of Terry Trilling-Josephson on July 3, 2020 we should acknowledge and give her boundless credit for telling the story of Cafe Society, New York City's first racially integrated nightclub in the 1930-40's, and its place in the history of American popular music and culture. Terry's telling was based on her interviews with Barney Josephson, the club's founder, careful research, and her firsthand interviews with still-surviving artists. Via her highly acclaimed book, "Cafe Society: The wrong place for the Right people," Terry created a unique and important record which, without her appreciation of the record's importance, her fine literary style, and, then, tireless, dedicated work, would otherwise have been lost. Ted (Edgar) Coons Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience New York University


Published in New York Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
