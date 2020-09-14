WAGGONER--Terry L. May 8, 1977 - August 21, 2020. Bronx, NY - Terry L. Waggoner, 43, formerly of Indiana, passed away on Friday (August 21, 2020) after a brief illness. Memorial services are pending. Ms. Waggoner is survived by her son, Juaquin Salgado-Waggoner and by her sisters and brothers; Carrie Mayo-Waggoner, Nancy Waggoner, Woodrow Waggoner and Jason Waggoner along with nephews and nieces. Preceding Ms. Terry Waggoner in death were her parents; Barbara Ellen (Bell) Waggoner and Cary Preston Waggoner. Caring for the very young, disabled and elderly was Terry's lifelong calling, which was indeed an attribute she shared with her maternal grandfather; Doctor John Cockshott (Northern Indiana Children's Hospital). Final commemorations will be held at the Ortiz Funeral Home and Woodlawn Cemetery in New York.





