Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRYN GREENE. View Sign

GREENE--Mrs. Terryn, known to most as Mrs. Balcomb Greene, died peacefully on March 31, 2019 at the age of ninety-two at her home in New York City. Mrs. Greene was born March 12, 1927 to Frederick and Irene (nee Ryan) Trimpen and raised in Queens, New York. After graduation from college, Mrs. Greene moved to France, where she first made a career in the Parisian fashion world and later as a broadcast journalist. During one of her radio interviews, Mrs. Greene met the American Modernist painter, Balcomb Greene. By the end of the 1950s, the two married and subsequently moved back to New York. They enjoyed a life together full of art, culture, and lively gatherings with friends at their home on the eastern most tip of Montauk, New York. Mr. Greene and his first wife, Gertrude, an American Modernist artist who died in 1956 of cancer, were one of the early settlers there in 1947 and built by hand a stunning Modernist house on the cliffs of Montauk. Mr. Greene died in 1990, and Mrs. Greene soon thereafter took residence in New York City. A strong woman with a lively intellect and a joie de vivre, Mrs. Greene continued to promote and foster the artistic legacies of both Balcomb and Gertrude Greene, overseeing countless museum and gallery exhibitions for both artists. Her advocacy will be carried out by the Balcomb and Gertrude Greene Foundation.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close