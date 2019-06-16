Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TESSA PASCARELLA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PASCARELLA--Tessa Peruzzi. November 15, 1938 - January 21, 2018. Tessa Peruzzi Pascarella, patrizia di Firenze, was interred today per her wishes in a private green burial ground in Sherman, Connecticut. Tessa died on January 21, 2018 of multiple myeloma at her home in Greenwich, CT. She was born in Greenwich on November 15, 1938 to Averardo Glanville Peruzzi and Constance Martin Peruzzi. Tessa attended Greenwich Academy, The Ladies' College, Guernsey, England, and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1956. Tessa earned language diplomas from Aix-Marseille University, France and Ludwig-Maximilian University, Germany and a BS in Biology from Wilson College, Chambersburg, PA in 1960. During the 1960s, Tessa was employed as a research assistant at Yale Medical School. In 1967, she married Henry W. Pascarella, a 1958 Yale Law School graduate, and they settled in Greenwich. In 1970, they acquired Timber Trails, a forested property in Sherman, CT, and resided there until returning to Greenwich in the early 1990s. Tessa was a granddaughter of Mrs. and Mr. Leonard Martin of Greenwich and Palm Beach, FL and the Marchesa and Marchese Vincent Peruzzi of Florence, Italy and Guernsey, England, direct descendants of the historic Peruzzi de' Medici family of Florence, Italy. Tessa was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Lawrence. She is survived by her husband, Henry, their son, Averardo ("Aldo") Pascarella (Christine), daughter, Leonora Meyerhoff (Tido), both of Greenwich, daughter, Cassandra Berger (Gideon) of Manhattan, and eight grandchildren, Isabella, Marcello, Gabriella, Tessa, Constanza, Penelope, Cosima, and Henry II ("Harrison"). Tessa loved to swim, ski, play tennis, travel, do crossword puzzles, and spend time with her dogs, cats, horses and family. Hers was a kind and generous spirit filled with curiosity and grace.



Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close