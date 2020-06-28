THATCHER BROWN

BROWN--Thatcher M., III. Thatcher Magoun (Tim) Brown III. February 18, 1936-June 25, 2020. After a lengthy and heroic battle with complications from a fall and pulmonary fibrosis. A native of Rye, New York and a 1953 graduate of the Westminster School, Simsbury, CT, Tim spent a memorable year at the Stowe School, Buckinghamshire England returning to attend Yale University, Class of 1958. He enlisted in the US Army, MP Battalion 728, serving in Seoul, South Korea until 1960 when he joined the Wall Street office of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. He received his MBA in Business and Finance from New York University's Evening Division in 1966. At a waltzing party in 1961 he first met his second cousin Sarah (Sally) Louise Brown. They were married in 1963. Their dance together lasted 56 years and was enlivened by three children, Geoffrey Hewlett Brown, Thatcher Gihon Brown, Eliza Eleanor Brown, and six grandchildren Alexander Staunton Brown, Elizabeth (Elsie) Adams Brown, Hollis Burling Brown, Crosby Doubleday Brown, Bryson Coe Correa Brown, and Nathan Magoun Correa Brown. An interest in the management of philanthropic organizations led to the establishment (with Sally) of ST Brown Associates, a fundraising advisory firm for not-for-profit organizations, and a two-year position as the first Advancement Director at the Yale School of Organization and Management, (today Yale School of Management). Nothing explains why Tim and Sally went on to purchase the Barrows House in Dorset, Vermont, a full- service country inn which they ran as a family enterprise for seven years. An apartment on Central Park West remained Tim's true home for 50 years, and he referred to Central Park as his "country place". Gifts in memory of Thatcher M. Brown III may be made to the Central Park Conservancy. A memorial service will be held when conditions permit.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store