THATCHER BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THATCHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN--Thatcher. The Department of Musical Instruments of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourns the passing of Thatcher "Tim" Magoun Brown III, longtime supporter of the department and founding member of The Amati: Friends of Musical Instruments. Tim's great-grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Adams Brown, was a founder of The Met's instrument collection and gave an initial gift of instruments in 1889, which eventually totaled more than 3,600 instruments by her death in 1918. Tim's great-grandfather, John Crosby Brown, was a Met Trustee from 1895-1909. The family has continued its support of the Museum ever since and Tim's wife, Sally B. Brown, currently serves as co-Chair of the Visiting Committee to the Department of Musical Instruments. Among their many generous contributions, Tim and Sally supported acquisitions to supplement the collection started by Mrs. Brown, and they were major donors to the recent renovation of the Musical Instruments Galleries. Admired for his ability to mix a cocktail and his deftness on the dance floor, Tim will be greatly missed by our community. We send our deepest condolences to Sally and to their three children, Geoffrey, Thatcher, and Eliza, who continue in their family's long tradition of supporting the collection of musical instruments. Jayson Kerr Dobney, Frederick P. Rose Curator in Charge


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved