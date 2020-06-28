THATCHER BROWN

BROWN--Thatcher. The Department of Musical Instruments of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourns the passing of Thatcher "Tim" Magoun Brown III, longtime supporter of the department and founding member of The Amati: Friends of Musical Instruments. Tim's great-grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Adams Brown, was a founder of The Met's instrument collection and gave an initial gift of instruments in 1889, which eventually totaled more than 3,600 instruments by her death in 1918. Tim's great-grandfather, John Crosby Brown, was a Met Trustee from 1895-1909. The family has continued its support of the Museum ever since and Tim's wife, Sally B. Brown, currently serves as co-Chair of the Visiting Committee to the Department of Musical Instruments. Among their many generous contributions, Tim and Sally supported acquisitions to supplement the collection started by Mrs. Brown, and they were major donors to the recent renovation of the Musical Instruments Galleries. Admired for his ability to mix a cocktail and his deftness on the dance floor, Tim will be greatly missed by our community. We send our deepest condolences to Sally and to their three children, Geoffrey, Thatcher, and Eliza, who continue in their family's long tradition of supporting the collection of musical instruments. Jayson Kerr Dobney, Frederick P. Rose Curator in Charge





