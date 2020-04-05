FREMONT-SMITH-- Thayer. Massachusetts Superior Court Justice. The Honorable Thayer Fremont-Smith, Associate Justice of the Superior Court of Massachusetts (Retired), died peacefully on March 31 at his home in Melrose, Massachusetts surrounded by family. He was 88. Mr. Fremont-Smith was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 17, 1931. The child of Dr. Maurice Fremont-Smith of Boston and Mary Dixon Thayer Fremont-Smith of Philadelphia, Thayer attended Milton Academy ('49), Harvard College ('53) and Harvard Law School ('60). From 1954 to 1956, he served in the United States Army. He subsequently joined the Boston law firm of Choate, Hall & Stewart, where he practiced as a partner for over 30 years. He was appointed to the bench in 1993, and served as Associate Justice of the Superior Court of Massachusetts for 10 years. Mr. Fremont-Smith was active in the legal community of Boston, a frequent lecturer in antitrust law (Harvard Law/ALI/ABA), a member of the Steering Committee on Civil Rights of the Boston Bar Association, the Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Archdiocese of Boston, the Pro Life Legal Defense Fund, and a past president of the Boston Inns of Court. He was also active in his home town of Melrose, Massachusetts, serving as a Chairman of the Melrose Planning Board, Director of the Melrose YMCA, as well as a Eucharistic Minister at the Incarnation Parish. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, beloved for his humility, warmth, humor, and an unwavering commitment to Harvard football. All who knew him will fondly recall many hours spent singing around his piano. He spent his free time hiking, sailing, or skiing at his home in Alexandria, NH. Justice Fremont-Smith is survived by his wife of 59 years Anne Fremont-Smith of Melrose, Massachusetts; his son Mathew Fremont-Smith of New York City, NY; James Fremont-Smith of Newburyport, MA; Thomas Fremont-Smith of Newburyport, MA; Phillip Fremont-Smith of Belmont, MA; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Respecting current restrictions, the burial will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020