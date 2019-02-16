Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEA KRAUTHAMMER. View Sign

KRAUTHAMMER--Thea (nee Horowitz), died Thursday evening, February 14, 2019 in Rockville, MD. She was 97. Beloved wife of the late Shulim; devoted mother of the late Marcel (Joy) and the late Charles (Robyn); grandmother of Aviva (Brett) and Daniel; great-grandmother of Maya and Eliana. Born in Antwerp, Belgium, she escaped to America during World War II and worked as a translator between the US Army and the Free French Forces. After meeting and marrying her husband - also a Jewish refugee - in Havana, Cuba, she moved throughout the post- War world with him until finally settling in New York and later Montreal, where they raised their family and built a business. Idyllic summers were spent together in Long Beach, NY, where she continued her lifelong passions for languages, the arts and athletics. Thea was a woman of valor, putting her family, her Jewish faith and the pursuit of learning above all else in life. In her later years she retired to Miami and then suburban Maryland to be close to family, with whom she spent her final days in peace and comfort. Funeral will be in Rockville, MD, and burial in Washington, D.C.



