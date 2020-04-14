TRACHTENBERG--Thea. Thea Trachtenberg, 51, died April 12, 2020. Beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin, aunt, godmomma, colleague, and friend. Survived by her parents Leslie and Scott Kirkpatrick and Michael Trachtenberg. Pre-deceased by her stepfather, Edward Brennan. Emmy-winning producer at Good Morning America where she worked with George Stephanopoulos, Charlie Gibson, Dr. Tim, and many others. Loved her job, Broadway musicals, summer fruit, her cats, a great cocktail, and a delicious meal or just being with the people she loved. We love you very truly, Thea Julie. We will miss your wit, your laugh - all of you, always. Donations in Thea's memory can be made to the Committee to Protect Journalists (cpj.org).
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020