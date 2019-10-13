1923 - 2019
SUDBURY MA- Thelma "Temma" Leshaw Rosen, 95, of Sudbury Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 11th, 2019 with family by her side.
Born on October 13th 1923 in Brooklyn NY, she was daughter to the late David and Sara Leshaw. She was the widow of Seymour A. Rosen. She was preceded in death by sons Perry and Mark. She leaves behind her Brother Irwin, son Robert; grandchildren, Blake, Lance, Zelda and Teddy, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service: will be held on Sunday October 13th, 3:30pm at the Chabad Center of Sudbury, 100 Horse Pond Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. (978) 443-0110
Burial Service: to be held on Friday October 18th, (TBD- afternoon) at the New Montefiore Cemetery, 1180 Wellwood Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704. (631) 249-7000 **The Burial Service will also include the burial of her beloved husbands remains, which she has kept close since his passing on July 5, 2010.
Family will receive friends at either of these services where we encourage her friends and family to come celebrate her life. Online condolences may be made at www.legacy.com
Published on NYTimes.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019