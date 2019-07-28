Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA PRICE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRICE--Thelma Jean. On the afternoon of July 23, 2019, Thelma Jean Price, (called "TJ"), aged 81, daughter of Margaret Hartsell and Neal Price, passed away at her home on a hospice bed. During many of the preceding hours, we silently held hands. Thelma was raised in Whiting, IN, BA DePauw University, MS Social Work, New York University , PhD Clinical Psychology, Fielding Institute. She resided also in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, Paris, France and Dobbs Ferry, NY. Thelma Price is survived by immediate family: her brother, James Price, his wife Marie and children John and Allison; her husband Paul Papillo and step- children since their youth, Allen and David, and our daughter-in-law Maureen McShane; and by intimate confidants: Marcia, Larry, Bruce, Lyle. Much of Thelma's professional life was devoted to assisting the underprivileged. Frequent were the nights in the 1970s, in her role as Director of the Phelps Hospital Mental Health unit, I awoke to hear her on the phone trying to calm a suicidal client. Living in Paris, she worked pro-bono with students preparing for temporary work assignments in the United States. Returning from Paris, she volunteered her services with agencies in Brooklyn and Manhattan specializing in gender and family issues. Thelma was an avid genealogist, an aficionado and supporter of the New York City Ballet and a vociferous follower of tennis and the Tour de France. Her favorite pulp authors were J. D. Robb (aka Nora Roberts) and Robert B. Parker. Her battle with cancer started in the early 1980s. The disease receded and reappeared three times in the 1990s, and finally it took its full toll in these last few months. Suffering, pain, and a strong resolve were no strangers to her. Thelma Jean Price was a wholesome person who enjoyed the world she lived in yet bemoaned the greed, violence and fraud that festers and rises throughout it. Open to new ideas, foods and travel, she lived a full life and departed satisfied that she had had an honest share of the joy a lifetime can bring. She is perhaps best characterized by these excerpts from the letters of some of the people whose lives she touched: "Thank you. Thanks for all your love and wisdom and joie de vivre. You have been and always will be an inspiration to me, and as I labor to change myself from what I am now into the man I would like to be I can only hope the final result will be a worthy tribute to my mentor." "Thank you for taking such an interest in all of us. I wasn't sure what it would look like to work as a professional and you have always been such a wonderful role model and mentor. You also taught Julia how to have a love of ballet, even if not center stage." "I was thinking of you the other day because I walked by Lincoln Center, and it always takes me right back to being there at the ballet with you. Thank you for instilling me with a lifelong love of the arts. You're in my thoughts and in my heart. You mean so much to all of us. ..." "I have been thinking about our time together and I realized how many of my adult interests and pleasures you introduced me to. I never liked coffee until you took me to your neighborhood coffee shop on my first trip to New York. Now I grind my own every morning. I had never been to an intimate theater production until you took me to Judson to see "The Fantastics." Now I belong to the Louisvile Playreaders, a group that produces and acts in plays. I had only seen the ballet in snippets on Ed Sullivan and didn't know it would become a lifelong pleasure enjoyed in New York, Louisville and Denmark. Thank you for all of that and for your example of how a strong, intelligent woman works in the world. My life has been enriched by yours." "You're my guide, confidante and friend ... Love" Thelma and I are now parted, but I and many others are still holding her hand. Paul Papillo Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019

