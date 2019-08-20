RUBIN--Thelma, of Floral Park, formerly of Belle Harbor, on August 14, 2019. My Mommy, May you Rest in Peace together with your childhood sweetheart and love of your life, your cherished husband and my adored Daddy, Stanley Rubin. I am honored to be your daughter. You were my best friend in the whole wide world. You read to me and taught me everything. You brought the world to me. I was truly blessed that we had a long and beautiful journey together. I feel you next to me and the beautiful nature that surrounds us. You really are, like the song says, "Too Marvelous for Words." Your goodness will live on in my heart. Our Love Forever and Always, Jill and Alex Spizz



