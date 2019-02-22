Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA SIBEN. View Sign

SIBEN--Thelma Rosenthal. Our mother, Thelma Rosenthal Siben, passed peacefully at home on February 20, 2019. She was a 91 year old native New Yorker. From the age of 9, Thelma was a child actress and singer on radio and stage. Opera, however, was her passion. Thelma attended Manhattan School of Music, NYU, and the University of Mexico City. Throughout her life, she was an avid traveler, student of Global Politics, the arts and endless other cultural pursuits. She adored her late husband Aaron and her children Andrea, Andrew, Lawrence, Melanie, Leslie and grandson Michael. The Melanoma Research Foundation awarded Thelma the 2010 Courage Award for her participation in ongoing trials. According to Dr. Jedd Wolchuk of MSK, "Thelma defied the odds and rewrote the textbooks outliving her prognosis by more than 12 years!" Positivity was her elixir!



