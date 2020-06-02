Or Copy this URL to Share

SIMS--Thelma. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Thelma "Temi" Sims, whose legacy lives on in her family's leadership and generosity within the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, our dear friends Lynn Jacobs (Bill) and Raymond Sims (Amy), and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





