HELLER--Theo R. February 26, 1932 - April 20, 2019. Theo R. Heller, of Forest Hills, New York, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Theo is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ilise and Howard Getzler, her beloved grandchildren, Rachel and Jared Getzler, and her son, Alan Feinberg. Theo was a property manager and a travel agent for many years. Her funeral was held at Gutterman's, Woodbury, New York, on April 23, 2019. Theo will always be remembered by her family and friends.
Published in The New York Times on May 5, 2019