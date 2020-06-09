GRAUER--Theodora Trichter, 84 of Syosset, NY passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 in The Bronx, birthplace of her beloved late husband of 53 years, Seymour. Raised on the Lower East Side and daughter to Asst. Health Commissioner of NY, Jerome Trichter and Etta Skolnik. Devoted mother to Edward (Karine), the late Michael (Tara), and Robert (Arinne), loving grandmother to Mason, Riley, Ray, Presley, Julian, Michael, and Maya. Dear sister to Linda Trichter Metcalf (Toby Simon) and loving aunt, cousin, and friend to all. Her commitment to the field of nursing and public health spanned over five decades; first at Bellevue where she met Seymour, a surgical resident, and throughout her avant garde career as a working mother from being one of the first Lamaze instructors in the early 1970s, to obtaining her Masters' degree and PhD from Adelphi which led her to an academic career as a professor at C.W. Post, Long Island University where she ultimately became the Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions. Teddi was highly empathetic and intensely insightful, she had an infectious zeal for adventures within her books and the culture in New York City. All who met her will miss her generosity, keen wit, and conversation. Messages may be sent to legacy.com. In honor of her late son and recognizing excellence in patient care, contributions can be made to Sackler Student Scholarship Fund in Memory of Michael Trichter Grauer at sacklerschool.org/giving/ or by mailing: Sackler School of Medicine, 17 E. 62nd St., NY, NY 10065.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 9, 2020.