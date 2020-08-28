THEODORA ZUCKERMAN

ZUCKERMAN--Theodora. Thea Feldman met Stanley Zuckerman while on holiday in Lake Placid, NY in late 1946 and quickly made up her mind. They would spend 63 years together, devoted and in love. He died in 2009; she died peacefully at home, in Great Neck, on Thursday morning. She was 98. Together they traveled the world and raised three children. She adored her years as a guidance counselor and as an active member of Temple Beth El. She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne and Lisa, a son, Michael, two grandchildren, Matthew and Devin, and two great-grandchildren, Casey and Eloise. Due to the novel corona virus, there will only be a graveside service for immediate family.





