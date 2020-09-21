1932 - 2020

THEODORE B. SMITH, JR.



Theodore B. Smith, Jr., age 87, of Mill Neck, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18th with his family by his side. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years, Margaret "Peggy" Wiedenmayer Smith, who died on September 16, 2019. Ted leaves behind his son, Theodore B. Smith III and his wife, Hope, of Palm Beach, FL; a granddaughter, Briell; a grandson, Theodore B. Smith IV; and many relatives and countless friends who will forever miss him.



Ted was born December 23, 1932 in NYC to Theodore B. Smith and Grace Crawford Smith. Throughout his long life he demonstrated a sharp mind and convivial personality, a powerful combination that made him loved and appreciated by all who called him a friend.



Ted was the Chairman Emeritus of his family's 150-year old company, Westbury, NY based John Hassall, Inc., a manufacturer of cold and hot forged commercial and aerospace fasteners. In addition to John Hassall, Inc., Ted was also the former owner and C.E.O. of McCallum Die, in Connecticut. He later became Chairman of Cantrock, a Long Island real estate development company, and Chairman of HITCO, Ltd., a global sourcing company. He sat on the Board of Directors of Davis Mutual Funds for many years.



Ted served several terms as Mayor and a Trustee of the Incorporated Village of Mill Neck, NY, where he and Peggy resided for decades until their deaths. Ted and Peggy were also residents of Hobe Sound, Florida. Ted served on the Board of Directors of The Point O'Woods; as Vice President for the Board of Trustees of the Salisbury School in Salisbury, Connecticut; and on the Board of Governors of The Mill Reef Club in Antigua, West Indies.



In addition to active club memberships at the Mill Reef Club, Point O' Woods, The Creek, Piping Rock Club, Meadow Brook Club, and Union League Club, Ted was also a former member of the Long Island Club, and the Carnegie Club.



Ted was very active in the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) for many years and was a founding member of YPO, International.



Ted attended Buckley Country Day and Choate as a youth; and he graduated from Colgate University in 1956, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army, where he and Peggy lived outside of Paris just after they were married. Following his military service, Ted worked for Reynolds Metals before joining the family business on Long Island, NY.



Ted and Peggy travelled together extensively throughout the world and they lit up the lives of everyone in their world. A great friend and wonderful family man, he will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. A life well lived. Rest in peace.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Theodore B. Smith Jr.'s name to:

Mill Reef Club

P.O. Box 6654

McLean, VA 22106

For Further Credit to: the Mill Reef Employee Fund.

