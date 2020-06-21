THEODORE GIANNARIS

GIANNARIS--Dr. Theodore, renowned Orthopedist for iconic and everyday New Yorkers, died on June 10, 2020 at age 82. Born in October of 1938 in Kalavryta, Greece, Theodore endured the Nazi occupation during his childhood, and later served as a medical officer in the Greek Army before migrating to New York. Theodore gained instant recognition as one of Frank Serpico's treating physicians and forged a career as an accomplished surgeon and humanitarian. The Hippocratic Oath was sacrosanct as he put the health and welfare of his patients above all else. He was recognized for his surgical talent, clinical acumen, delicate bedside manner, philanthropic decency, poignant teachings, and most of all his humility. He rose to Chief of Service throughout several area hospitals, but he was proudest of his time with the Health and Hospitals Corporation. Dr. Giannaris supported several causes, most notably those for disabled children. Although he was a consummate New Yorker, his love of travel always brought him back to Greece. Those close to him knew one could always count on Ted for a good laugh and a hearty smile. This devoted colleague and family man left us unexpectedly. He will be missed by all who had the luck of meeting him. Theodore is survived by his devoted wife of more than 51 years, Antonia, his two beloved children, Vera (Antonis), Dimitris (Theresa), brother, Nicholas, sister, Maria, and three grandchildren, Theodora, Emmanuel and Alexandros. Services will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, 337 E. 74th St., Tuesday, June 23rd at 10am. Charitable donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital via rmh-ghv.org.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.