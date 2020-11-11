1/1
Theodore Jules Gottlieb
1929 - 2020
Theodore Jules Gottlieb, of New York City, passed away on November 6th, 2020 at home at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Roslyn, loving father of Barbara G Kaufman, and devoted grandfather of Michele G Kaufman.


Ted was the consummate New Yorker. He was born in the Bronx, attended Brooklyn College, and after graduating served in the Army during the Korean War. After that, Ted and Roslyn met, married and began their 65 year journey together through NYC. He enjoyed tennis, racquetball, photography, bird watching, people watching and walking.


Ted worked in marketing at Aetna and Home Life. Retirement brought a new phase of travel, new friends and volunteering. Walking tours for NY Cares, language sessions for new immigrants, 12 years as a counselor for HICAP, providing assistance to seniors trying to navigate the health care system.


When his heart condition began to deteriorate, he made his final contribution to the New York City he loved by donating his body to the research program at Weill-Cornell. Ted will be greatly missed.

Published in New York Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
