LEVINE--Theodore (Ted), passed away on August 25, 2019 at age 85. He graduated from Baruch College and co- founded CPA Firm Richard A. Eisner & Company in 1963 (now EisnerAmper). He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lynn; brother Sidney; daughter Ronni and her husband Michael; son Rob and his wife Meryl; and his grandchildren Benjamin, Brian, Alyssa, Jared and Samantha. We love you forever. Funeral services August 27, 11am at Gutterman's Chapel, 8000 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, NY 11797. Donations may be made to at lls.org.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 27, 2019