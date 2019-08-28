Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE LEVINE. View Sign Service Information Gutterman's Funeral Home 8000 Jericho Tpke Woodbury , NY 11797 (516)-921-5757 Funeral service 11:00 AM Gutterman's Funeral Home 8000 Jericho Tpke Woodbury , NY 11797 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEVINE--Theodore. The Partners and Staff of EisnerAmper LLP mourn the passing of one of the Firm Founders, our Partner and good friend, Ted Levine. Ted was a truly unforgettable individual whose infectious drive and strong business sense made him a force in the accounting profession and a trusted advisor to his many friends and clients. In 1963, Ted Levine, Dick Eisner and Mitch Aigen struck out on their own and founded Richard A. Eisner & Company in a small two room office in New York City. Two name changes and 55 years later, EisnerAmper is now one of the 20 largest CPA firms in the country, owing much to the foundation Ted worked hard to build. Ted developed the accounting and auditing capabilities of the firm, with particular emphasis on SEC-related matters. He served as a mentor to so many of EisnerAmper's senior leaders throughout the years and will be best remembered for his incredible intellect and larger than life personality. Ted had the ability to connect with everybody and bring a smile to your face. He will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife Lynn, our fellow Partner and Ted's son Rob, his wife Merrill and their family, and to his daughter Ronni, her husband Mike, who is also our fellow Partner and their family, and to all of Ted's extended family and friends.



