Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE MORSE. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:30 AM estchester Reform Temple 255 Mamaroneck Road Scarsdale , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

MORSE--Theodore K. "Ted" passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at the age of 97. He was the beloved husband of Judith Meyer Morse. His first wife, Elaine Halpern Morse, died in 2002. Ted is survived by his devoted son Andrew (Iris) and his loving granddaughters Molly Rothstein (Randy) and Betsy Rohtbart (Dan). He took pleasure in being a great-grand- father to Charlie, Billy, Max and Caroline. Ted is also survived by his brother Richard, daughter Diana (Manuel) and grandchildren, Isabelle Rose (Gabe) and Dan. The Meyer family became his own. Ted always looked forward to visits from Judy's children Rob, Annie Abbene (Robert) and Mitch and her grandsons Andrew and Thomas. He was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1939 at Stuyvesant High School and graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in January 1943. Shortly thereafter, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. After World War II, he joined his father-in-law's toy and juvenile furniture company and later founded his own sporting goods jobbing business. He retired at the age of 72 and became active in civic activities and countless charitable endeavors. Into his early 90s he delivered for Meals on Wheels. He particularly enjoyed The Old Guard of White Plains. He served as its President and was honored as its Man of the Year. A gentleman of the old school, caring and courtly, Ted will be greatly missed. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, July 28th at 11:30am at Westchester Reform Temple, 255 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale, New York. Donations may be made in Ted's memory to White Plains Hospital.



MORSE--Theodore K. "Ted" passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at the age of 97. He was the beloved husband of Judith Meyer Morse. His first wife, Elaine Halpern Morse, died in 2002. Ted is survived by his devoted son Andrew (Iris) and his loving granddaughters Molly Rothstein (Randy) and Betsy Rohtbart (Dan). He took pleasure in being a great-grand- father to Charlie, Billy, Max and Caroline. Ted is also survived by his brother Richard, daughter Diana (Manuel) and grandchildren, Isabelle Rose (Gabe) and Dan. The Meyer family became his own. Ted always looked forward to visits from Judy's children Rob, Annie Abbene (Robert) and Mitch and her grandsons Andrew and Thomas. He was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1939 at Stuyvesant High School and graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in January 1943. Shortly thereafter, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. After World War II, he joined his father-in-law's toy and juvenile furniture company and later founded his own sporting goods jobbing business. He retired at the age of 72 and became active in civic activities and countless charitable endeavors. Into his early 90s he delivered for Meals on Wheels. He particularly enjoyed The Old Guard of White Plains. He served as its President and was honored as its Man of the Year. A gentleman of the old school, caring and courtly, Ted will be greatly missed. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, July 28th at 11:30am at Westchester Reform Temple, 255 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale, New York. Donations may be made in Ted's memory to White Plains Hospital. Published in The New York Times on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close