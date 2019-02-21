Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE RUBIN. View Sign

RUBIN--Theodore Isaac, MD, famed psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, and author, died in the morning of Saturday, February 16, 2019. Loving husband of over 70 years to Eleanor Katz, who predeceased him in 2017; beloved father to Jeffrey (Beverly), Trudy, and Eugene (Jorin); grandfather to Nathania (Felix), Jacob, Harry, Emily, Allie, and Joe; and great-grandfather to Max. He was the author of 31 books, including the bestselling novel "Lisa and David," adapted into the 1962 film, "David and Lisa; Compassion and Self-Hate;" and "The Angry Book." Born in Brooklyn, Theodore was president of the American Institute of Psychoanalysis, founded by Karen Horney. In his writing and private practice of 60 years, he worked to expand upon Horney's ideas, helping thousands. His warmth, wisdom, and humor will be missed, but will live on through his teaching.



