THERESA DUENZL
DUENZL--Theresa B., passed away April 25, 2020 at Park Avenue Rehabilitation Center in Long Beach, NY. Born October 4, 1928, she loved to travel, especially to England, France and Germany. She had a profound faith, was well read, loved to cook and could make a perfect cocktail. Terry graduated from St. Joseph's College for Women in 1950 with a Bachelor's in French. She received her Master's from NYU in 1965. She spent her career at The New Yorker Magazine. Terry was a Member at Large of the Embroiderer's Guild of America and a Life Patron member of the American Needlepoint Guild, Inc. Terry was an active member in the ministries of St. Barnabus, St. Mary of the Isle RCC and St. Raphael. She was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Anne Duenzl, her sister, Marijane Stroschein and her brothers, John and Rudolph Duenzl. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be planned at a future date. Donations can be made to St. Raphael Parish Social Ministry, East Meadow, NY or Long Island Cares.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
