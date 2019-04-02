Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESA FLANAGAN. View Sign

FLANAGAN--Theresa Casey, age 88, of Newtown, Connecticut, formerly a longtime resident of Bellmore, New York passed away peacefully at her home on March 30, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Theresa (Terry) was born on August 10, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late Patrick Casey and Mary Ann Bligh Casey. She graduated from St. John's University. In 1957 she married Thomas Flanagan, a lawyer, who later became the director of the New York City Police Department's legal division. They settled on Long Island, where they raised their children. Terry taught reading in the Bellmore public schools and later became a substitute teacher so that she could devote more time to her family. Her passion for the arts led her to volunteer for over twenty years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she had introduced her children and later her grandchildren to painting and sculpture. She was also an enthusiastic bridge player and gardener as well as a lifelong swimmer. Terry is survived by her adoring husband, Tom, her beloved children, Nancy (Timothy), Tom (Marion), Susan, Anastasia, Moira (Greg) and John (Lily), as well as her cherished seven granddaughters, Caroline, Claire, Fiona, Lily, Madeleine, Annabelle, and Rebecca. She is also survived by her loving brother James Casey. Her brothers, Patrick and Lawrence Casey predeceased her. There will be a funeral Mass of Christian burial on April 3, 2019 at St. Mary's R.C. Church at 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, Connecticut. The burial will be private.



FLANAGAN--Theresa Casey, age 88, of Newtown, Connecticut, formerly a longtime resident of Bellmore, New York passed away peacefully at her home on March 30, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Theresa (Terry) was born on August 10, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late Patrick Casey and Mary Ann Bligh Casey. She graduated from St. John's University. In 1957 she married Thomas Flanagan, a lawyer, who later became the director of the New York City Police Department's legal division. They settled on Long Island, where they raised their children. Terry taught reading in the Bellmore public schools and later became a substitute teacher so that she could devote more time to her family. Her passion for the arts led her to volunteer for over twenty years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she had introduced her children and later her grandchildren to painting and sculpture. She was also an enthusiastic bridge player and gardener as well as a lifelong swimmer. Terry is survived by her adoring husband, Tom, her beloved children, Nancy (Timothy), Tom (Marion), Susan, Anastasia, Moira (Greg) and John (Lily), as well as her cherished seven granddaughters, Caroline, Claire, Fiona, Lily, Madeleine, Annabelle, and Rebecca. She is also survived by her loving brother James Casey. Her brothers, Patrick and Lawrence Casey predeceased her. There will be a funeral Mass of Christian burial on April 3, 2019 at St. Mary's R.C. Church at 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, Connecticut. The burial will be private. Religious Service Information St Mary's Rectory

26 Dodgingtown Rd

Bethel, CT 06801

Send Flowers Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close