1/
THERESA MAITINSKY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAITINSKY--Theresa. Thea Siegel Maitinsky, age 99, passed away peacefully at home in New York City on June 27. She was proud to have been one of the original tenants of the World Trade Center where she supervised court reporters for the state of New York . Thea was a lifelong learner, world traveler, and a patron of the arts. She enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, and good conversation. Emigrating from Germany in 1937, Thea became the consummate New Yorker. She walked the city, taking great pleasure in sharing its vast offerings and opportunities with family and friends. Thea is survived by loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved