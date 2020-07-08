THERESA MAITINSKY

MAITINSKY--Theresa. Thea Siegel Maitinsky, age 99, passed away peacefully at home in New York City on June 27. She was proud to have been one of the original tenants of the World Trade Center where she supervised court reporters for the state of New York . Thea was a lifelong learner, world traveler, and a patron of the arts. She enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, and good conversation. Emigrating from Germany in 1937, Thea became the consummate New Yorker. She walked the city, taking great pleasure in sharing its vast offerings and opportunities with family and friends. Thea is survived by loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.





