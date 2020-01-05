QUADROZZI--Theresa, nee Theresa Greco, was born on October 25th, 1933, the ninth of 10 children. Theresa, aka Tess or Tessie, always spoke of the wonderful childhood she spent in the Rockaways with her mother Chiara, father Matteo, and her many brothers and sisters. In a defining moment, Theresa's life changed when she spotted a handsome man riding his horse. That man, John Quadrozzi, became the love of her life and husband of 49 years. Together they worked hard, raised five children and enjoyed five grandchildren. Tessie, a home maker, a world traveler, a dear friend to many, was known for her love of her big family as well as her strength of character, truth and conviction. Underlying the wonderful life of Theresa, was no bed of roses with many ailments she had to fight, four bouts of cancer with the first at age 39, a heart valve replacement, high blood pressure, hip and shoulder replacements, and agonizing arthritis. Theresa's ailments ultimately overcame her, but they never conquered her spirit. She maintained her wits, force, sense of humor and beautiful smile up until her last hours, which she spent with her family at her side. Theresa Quadrozzi lived until New Years Eve day, December 31st, 2019, to the age of 86. Theresa is survived by her sisters and eternal friends, Clarie and Dorothy, her daughters, Juliana, Regina, Theresa and Catherine, her son, John, Jr., and her five grandchildren, Darien and Quinn, Leonor and Theresa, and Isabella. Reposing at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, 34 Hempstead Ave., Lynbrook, NY 11563. Viewing Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, January 7, 2020 11:00am at St. Joseph's Church, 1346 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.



