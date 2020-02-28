Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS ALBERTSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALBERTSON--Thomas Benedict, died of pancreatic cancer on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his home on Block Island, RI, surrounded by his family. Born on February 3, 1937, in New Rochelle, NY, Tom attended Tabor Academy, Williams College, and Cornell Law School. He married Katharine Sauerman in 1957, and they first lived in Larchmont, NY, before moving to Somers, NY, in 1969. Tom began his legal career at the law firm of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in New York City, and then joined his father's law firm in New Rochelle, NY. An advocate for civic responsibility, Tom served as President of the Cornell Legal Aid Clinic, and later as Chairman of the Somers Town Planning Board and President of the Somers Library. He also was President of the New Rochelle Humane Society and a member of the Board of the Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle. While these things document some the achievements in his life, they do not reflect the person we all knew and loved. He cared about his clients on a personal level, but he rejoiced in trading his suit for his jeans on the weekends to ride his lawnmower amid scattering chickens and a couple of black Labs. As husband and father, he made his mark on our lives through companionship, kind words, thoughtful conversations and some healthy swearing at life's untimely upsets. An excellent raconteur, he regaled young and old with stories, factual and otherwise. Tom retired to his beloved Block Island home in February 2019. He is survived by his wife Katharine; his children Carole Albertson, Mary Katharine Albertson, Jennifer Albertson Erickson and Hilary Albertson Wharton; his grandchildren Willow Gallagher, Finn Gallagher, Dolan Wells Gallagher, Payton Gallagher, Cole Wharton and Wells Wharton; and his sister Ethel France and brother Joseph Albertson and their children.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 28, 2020

