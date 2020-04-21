BEGLEY--Thomas Joseph, age 93, of Brooklyn, NY passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn to Thomas and Margaret Begley and was raised in Co. Mayo, Ireland. He married Margaret (nee McGuigan) in 1952 and had three sons, Kevin, Brian and Dennis. After Margaret's death, he married Margaret Rita (nee Campbell) in 1980. Tom was a Mailer at The New York Times and The Daily News for 30 years. He was a daily communicant and active member at St. Rose of Lima Parish. Tom will be missed by his wife, Rita, and his sons and their wives, Kevin and Maureen and Brian and Karen. He is survived by his grandchildren, Kerry (Amit Mehta), Heather (Richard Brennen), Kevin (Jessica), Courtney, Christopher and Patrick, and great-grandchildren, Nora and Theodore. He was predeceased by his son Dennis and his grandson Jonathan. Tom was buried at St. John's Cemetery in Queens. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



