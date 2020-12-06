BLISS--Thomas Hooker, Sr., died in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, November 28. Tom will be fondly remembered for his good sense of humor, and gentle touch on the dance floor. Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Bassett- Powell Bliss, their two children, Georgina and Thomas, his six grandchildren, Charles, James, Isabelle, Kevin, Philip, Trinity, beloved cousins, and extended family. Services by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Charleston, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com