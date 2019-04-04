CABOT--Thomas D. (Tom), Jr., died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on March 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Tom was born on October 15, 1922 in Boston, Massachusetts to Thomas D. and Virginia W. Cabot. He graduated from Nobles & Greenough School in 1940 and Harvard University in 1943. Tom served his country as a Naval Officer during World War II, working in the Pacific Theater on aviation electronics, radar and nuclear technology. After the war, he worked for American Research and Development Corporation, and later became Vice President and Director of Corporate Development at Cabot Corporation. Spanning nearly a century, his life took him to all corners of the globe but he was most happy being with Mary, his wife of 55 years. Together, they fulfilled their passion for education and helping others by supporting countless non-profit programs and institutions and by quietly making a difference in the lives of many people in their local communities. Before his move to Naples, Tom lived for 40 years in Greenwich, Connecticut. In addition, he spent extensive time on the island of Barbados, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and in South Jamesport, NY. Tom is survived by his wife Mary McGrath Cabot; his six children, Thomas D. Cabot, III (Irene) of Ripton, Vermont; Moors C. Myers (Thomas) of Hamilton, New York; Cecily C. Klingman (Terence) of Durango, Colorado; Robert M. Cabot (Emlen) of Weston, Colorado; Laura Cabot Carrigan (Christopher) of Wenham, Massachusetts; and James W. Cabot (Suzanne) of Greenwich, Connecticut; his brothers Louis W. Cabot (Mabel) of Sarasota, Florida; Robert M. Cabot (Penny) of Seattle, Washington; sister Linda C. Black of Cambridge, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Betsy W. Cabot of Belmont, Massachusetts; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas D. and Virginia Cabot of Weston, Massachusetts; his youngest brother, Edmund B. Cabot of Belmont, Massachusetts; and his first wife, Anne Cabot Ogilvy of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania. A local memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 9 at 10:30am at St. Ann Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. Immediate family and local friends are welcome to attend in remembrance of Tom. Additionally, a celebration of Tom's life and a memorial service will be held in Greenwich, Connecticut in June (date pending). In lieu of flowers, the family requests local contributions to St. Ann Catholic School's scholarship fund in Naples, Florida and more general contributions to the Center for Social Concerns at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Online condolences may be left at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 4, 2019