CAMPBELL--Thomas. passed away March 25, 2019, after a fall. He was born September 3, 1938 in Albany, NY and was the son of Dr. Eldridge Houston Campbell, Jr. and Eleanor Brown Campbell. Survived by his wife: Barbara Hunt Campbell, children: Thomas E. Campbell (Ellen J. Harvey), John R. B. Campbell (Claude Wampler), Elizabeth H. Campbell (Thomas Evans), grandchildren: Leul, Asa, Raphael, Tobias, Eliza Sullivan, Finley Sullivan, sisters: Elizabeth Ashby, Jane Beaven, and his beloved dog Lily. Thomas attended Philips Exeter Academy and graduated from Princeton University. He worked at Brown Brothers Harriman and Bank of Millbrook. He was a member of: Anglers Club of New York, St. Nicholas Hockey Club, The Ivy Club Princeton, Ausable Club. He was a former Board Member of: St. Francis Hospital, Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, Robert C. Parker School, The Boy's Club of New York. He was a member of: Princeton Hockey (co-captain) and Lacrosse (captain). A service of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sunday, March 31st at St. James Church, Chatham, NY at 1pm. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com. He was "Gentle, quiet and dryly humorous. Wise and compassionate. We love and miss him."
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019