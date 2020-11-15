DELANEY--Thomas F., age 70, passed away too soon, on November 12, 2020. Tom is survived by his loving wife Linda, his children Kristin (Austin Wheeler), Thomas (Carolee), and Lisa Esbaugh, five adoring grandchildren, siblings Mary Jane, John (Eileen), and Marianne, loving relatives, and friends. Tom graduated from Fordham University and earned his MBA from NYU. He retired after a distinguished 40-year career with CBS as a Senior Vice President. An avid and accomplished sailor, Tom energetically served on many esteemed boards. His zest for life and devotion to family will live on in our hearts forever. A private service will be held for immediate family on November 16, 2020 at 10:45am but friends may live stream the mass by going to www.mcgrathandson.com
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a future date.