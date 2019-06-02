DUNN--Thomas "Tom" Freyn. Cruciverbalist, voracious reader and voice extraordinaire, Tom Dunn, of Boston, MA, died on May 22, 2019, aged 72, after a short illness. Tom had a prodigious memory, an abundance of knowledge, and a gracious character accompanied by a wry sense of humour. Tom was educated in New Rochelle, NY, schools, and a graduate of Amherst College. In 1974 he earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and joined WGBH (Boston). He became a writer-announcer, an association lasting over 15 years. His memorable sign off: "This is Tom Dunn, saying Good Night" is still on the web. After leaving WGBH, Tom's primary occupation was as an announcer and "voice over" professional. Tom is survived by his sister, Sarah Hoag (Toronto), niece Hannah, nephew Matthew and their children. Condolences via Boston Cremation.



