Thomas Earle Foster
1970 – 2020
We lost a bright gem, as Thomas Earle Foster passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 at home in Jamaica, Queens. His infectious smile, calm presence and sense of humor will forever be missed.
Tom was born in St. Petersburg, FL on January 9, 1970 to parents Suzanne and Gordon Foster. After graduating from Lakewood High School, he went on to receive degrees from St. Petersburg College and the University of South Florida.
In 1999, Tom moved to New York and worked as an intern at the Late Show with David Letterman, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Tom earned a full-time position with the Late Show, where he worked for sixteen years. He held a writers' research position on the Late Show writing team, and loved doing long, meandering comedy riffs with friends and participating in bits. He had a strong work ethic and a terrific, wry sense of humor.
It was also in New York that Tom met Sara, the love of his life.
He was a talented musician, collaborating over the years as guitarist in the bands Barbara's Bush, in Florida, and Cosmopolis and Fat Blue, in New York. Playing guitar was truly one of his passions in life, bringing lots of joy and entertainment to the rest of us, as well.
Tom enjoyed biking his favorite routes through Prospect Park and the Brooklyn/Queens waterfront, supporting local farmers markets, and spending time with friends. He was an ardent fan of Star Wars films and an excellent cook. Most of all, he enjoyed a good laugh.
Tom was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. He had the ability to find humor in both the good and difficult times, while enjoying the simplicity of living a life with loved ones.
He will be deeply missed by his loving partner of eleven years, Sara Parkel; and Jeremy LeGrant, who he loved as a son. He is survived by his father, Gordon, and stepmom, Frances Foster; mother, Suzanne (Thomas) Foster, brother, Phillip Foster; his aunts and uncles Debbie (Perkins) and Lonnie Harvey, Jeanne (Foster) Kearley, David and Suzy (Pottinger) Foster; cousins BarbiAnne (Roberts-Harvey) Crews, Chris Roberts, Melynda Harvey, John Albert Kearley Jr., Charles David Kearley, Jenny Harsma, Erika Seiler and his little cousin LilliAnne-Deborah Crews; in-laws Frank and Kathy Parkel, Brad and Amy Parkel, Lisa and Harold Burgess; and nephews Caulden, Harold and Carson.
Tom is preceded in death by his grandparents, Irving and Dorothy (Beeken) Foster; his grandmother, Lillie Mae Perkins; and his uncle John Albert Kearley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, both in NY and St. Petersburg, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions
in the name of Thomas Earle Foster to:
ALS Therapy Development Institute, https://www.als.net/donate/
The USF Foundation, Creative Writing Program,
Thomas Earle Foster Memorial Fund (#PA0054): https://usf.to/fostermemorial
Published in New York Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.