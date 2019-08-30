1958 - 2019
Tom Eddington, of Gilbert, AZ and formerly Elmhurst, IL, loving father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the age of 61. Tom was born August 18th, 1958 in Decatur, Illinois to Dick and Gwen Eddington. He was the youngest of five children – an adored baby brother. Tom raised two children, Matthew and Jami (Denny Remke) and was a doting and generous father. He adored his grandchildren, Bailey, Tinsley, and Graham, and was looking forward to meeting his fourth grandchild in October. Tom loved golfing, music, and ASU football. He attended Arizona State University and remained their number one fan the entirety of his life. Friends and family will remember him as the life of the party. He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and fiancé, Ursula.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 7th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 134 Arthur St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Love4Lucas (Love4Lucas.org/donate).
Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam.
