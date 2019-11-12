GALLO--Thomas Joseph II. Thomas Joseph Gallo, II, of Briarcliff Manor, NY, age 96, passed away peacefully in Jupiter, Florida on May 29, 2019. Born November 12, 1922, he was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School and New York University, School of Engineering. His engineering career began with Guy B. Panero Engineers in Paris and London. He owned and operated Daniele Linen Supply, then Pyramid Linen, from 1956 to 2013. He was a life member of the New York Athletic Club. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Dolores Gallo, and his daughter Toni Marisa Gallo. He is survived by his brother, Rudolph Gallo (Gisele) of Paris, France and his sister Joan Silveri (Americo) of Gainesville, Virginia. He is lovingly missed by his son, Thomas, his daughters, Pia, Deborah, Lisette and Elyse, his 10 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 12, 2019