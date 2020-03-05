GARESCHE--Thomas. Thomas (Tom) Knapp Garesche, 88, of Holderness, NH, passed on February 29, 2020. Survived by his wife, Margy, his five children and nine grandchildren. He attended Georgetown Prep, RPI, and graduated from Fordham in 1955. Known for his strong ethics in business, he worked for MetLife in their property investment division for 42 years. Having raised his family in Chappaqua, NY they retired to Holderness, NH. For details on the services and memorial gifts visit www.garesche.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 5, 2020