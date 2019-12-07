GOODKIND--Thomas Stone In Memoriam 12/7/53 - 2/28/19. Beatnik, Punk, Poet, Activist. A beloved community leader who helped rebuild Lower Manhattan post-9/11 and an advocate for affordable housing, Tom was at the forefront of the 1980s folk revival and a Grammy-nom- inated musician (Washington Squares), club promoter (Peppermint Lounge, Irving Plaza), punk rocker (U.S. Ape), Battery Park Neighbor of the Year, longtime Community Board 1 member, and TriBattery Pops conductor. He was the inspiration for Stan Lee's comic strip Mrs. Lyons' Cubs. He wrote film scores, was a music producer, radio host, member of The Recording Academy and inspiration for "Pass the Hatchet, I Think I'm Goodkind" (Yo La Tengo). Tom shared the stage with Allen Ginsberg, Joan Jett, The Beach Boys, The Ramones, Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul & Mary, The Cramps, The Kingston Trio, and many more. Tom was an NYU grad, CPA, CFO, & frequent guest speaker. Tom was laid to rest in Green-Wood Cemetery. Unveiling and memorial concert in spring 2020.



