GREIG--Thomas George, III. Longtime resident of Summit, NJ and Nantucket, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home in Nantucket. Tom was born on December 31, 1947 to Thomas and Elizabeth Greig and grew up in the Pittsburgh, PA area. He graduated from Princeton University with a B.S. in engineering in 1969, then worked at Bell Labs in New Jersey while earning his M.S. in electrical engineering from New York University. Tom received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1973 and began his long and successful career in finance in New York City. He worked for years at E.F. Hutton, Hambrecht and Quist, and as a managing director of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette before joining private equity firm Liberty Partners as a senior managing director. Tom also served as a board member and a chairman of Black Box Corporation and Rudolph Technologies. Beyond his professional career, Tom was exceedingly generous with his time in giving back to his local community. He took pride in being the commissioner of the Summit Junior Baseball League for ten years while coaching his sons. Tom was also the chairman of the Henry H. Kessler Foundation of West Orange, NJ, served on the advisory board for Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ, and served on the board of the Summit YMCA. Tom was an active member of both Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, NJ and Sankaty Head Golf Club in Nantucket, MA. Even with a busy career and numerous philanthropic efforts, family always came first for Tom. He was a devoted husband and father who loved to travel, play golf, and spend summers on Nantucket with his family. Tom leaves behind a family that is blessed to have been a part of his life: his best friend and wife of fifty years Candy; his three sons, Thomas of Hoboken, NJ, David and his wife Sarah of New York City, and Andrew and his wife Lauren of New Canaan, CT; his six grandchildren, Callahan, Finn, Farrell, Charlie, Lachlan, and Paige, to whom he was affectionately known as O.T.; and his brother-in-law John Dye, Sr. and nephews Dr. John Dye, Jr. and Christian Dye. Tom was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Dye. Tom also greatly appreciated being a part of Candy's large extended family, by whom he was much beloved. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation be made in his honor to The Sankaty Head Foundation, P.O. Box 875, Siasconset, MA 02564.





