THOMAS HAMMONS
HAMMONS--Thomas Michael, proud Cincinnati son (from nearby Loveland) passed away very suddenly on November 10th, at 68 years old. He was the son of the late Bige Hammons, Jr. and Virginia Hammons, and also predeceased by his esteemed brother, Matthew B. Hammons. Tom (as he was referred to by his large circle of family and friends) is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Veronique, and his beloved twin daughters, Madeline and Margot, as well as his cherished sister, Lenore, and her family, and his brother-in- law, Patrick Leemans and sister-in-law, Karen Kraft, and their families. Tom's life was a full, impassioned and exciting one. He was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, 1951, and raised in Cincinnati. His lifelong love for music was profound (stimulated by his similarly inspired father), and after high school earned a performance degree in Opera from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. This led him to a career (as a distinguished bass baritone) in the opera world, where he sang all over North America and Europe, including many years in New York with the Metropolitan Opera. Tom's specialty was the "buffo" realm, where his performances in such roles as Dr. Bartolo and Benoit (in everybody's favorite "La Boheme") were unsurpassable (Tom was highly accomplished in the dramatic aspects of his roles as well). Perhaps Tom's favorite role was as Henry Kissinger in "Nixon in China": a role which he inaugurated when it opened at the Houston Grand Opera in 1987, and which solidified his career. Tom's interests were varied, encompassing (besides music): art (with an especial fascination with Surrealism), poetry and literature (his favorite authors being the indisputable James Joyce, and also J.P. Donleavy and Thomas Pynchon), and a lifelong loyalty to the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. It might also be mentioned that his favorite wine was Chateauneuf du Pape. Tom's greatest love was that which he bore for his immediate family. Second to that was his absolute loyalty to his life as a Freemason. Perhaps the pinnacle of that aspect of his life was serving as Master of the Lodge at the prestigious Independent Royal Arch Lodge No. 2, during some of the years that he performed in New York at the Metropolitan Opera. Tom will be remembered and loved everlastingly by all who were close to him: never to be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
November 19, 2020
Tom and my paths crossed 30 years ago when he called me out of the blue to inquire about York Rite Masonry, he was very interested in Royal Arch Masonry, I guided him through the Degrees and we developed a true friendship, he traveled the world and called me to tell me of meeting Freemasons he had met. Tom was the picture of a Mason, he served as Master of Royal Arch Lodge No. 1 while living in New York, I have lost a great friend. "Well done good and faithful Brother, enter thou into the Joy of the Lord".
J. Michael Smith, Past Master
Brother
November 17, 2020
You will be missed my oldest friend from childhood on riddlecrest lane in the early 50s. Great times at whhs. Avoiding bears in the Smokey mountains hiking. Crabs in ocean city Maryland. I admired your musical success. I wish I had heard you sing at the met.
Pekka Mooar
Friend
