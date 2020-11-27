HAMMONS--Thomas M. Thanksgiving Eve, with you, Tom; Just the two of us. I, drinking (sipping, actually) The contents of a bottle of Dublin's finest: Guiness Stout; You, serious, but full of contentment, In that photo you sent me, Not so long ago, of you with your beloved (almost sacred) martini glass in hand, celebrating the end of another well-spent day. What a fine pair of drinking buddies, and friends of the deepest and highest (i.e. brotherly) level, having a final drink together. And Tom--you know what, Tom-- There's nobody with whom I'd rather Be spending Thanksgiving Eve than you. God bless you, my dear old buddy. Tim





