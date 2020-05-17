HOGARTY--Thomas A. Thomas A. Hogarty died April 15, 2020, of complications following a heart attack at his Scottsdale, AZ home where he and his wife, Donna, lived. Born February 20, 1938, in Queens, NYC, Tom attended La Salle Military Academy in Oakdale, NY and later served seven years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from St. John's University in NYC and later earned a Master's degree from New York University. Tom was Editor of New York Construction News 1962-1973. In 1974, he started his own firm specializing in the construction industry. Tom moved to San Diego, CA in 1987 and continued his focus helping clients in the construction industry. While in San Diego, he was an active member and Club President of two Rotary Clubs as well as serving as Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce. He was Editor and Publisher of the Awards Journals for the Concrete Industry Board New York City for 12 years. Additionally he was Editor and Publisher for the Concrete Industry Foundation, New York City for 10 years. Mr. Hogarty retired in 2019. Upon hearing of his unexpected death, Mr. Carmine Attanasio, Chairman of the CIF said "Tom was a legend in our industry and he touched so many hearts. We will miss him dearly". In addition to his wife, Donna, Tom is survived by three daughters in New York, a daughter in San Francisco, CA, six grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, John; and a daughter Claire-Marie. His celebration of life will be in Scottsdale, AZ in September. For memories and condolences, as well as to receive details of the service, visit: greenacresmortuary.net and click on Obituaries. "Tom always looked at the bright side of life and he'd want his friends and family members to do the same," Donna said. "His, indeed, was a life loved and well lived."
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.