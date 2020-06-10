THOMAS HORGAN
HORGAN--Thomas F. age 78, of Dumont, formerly of Brosna, Co. Kerry, Ireland, passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Murphy). Proud father of Thomas F. Horgan and wife Sandra of Northvale and Michael Horgan and wife Kerry of Northvale. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Julia, Emma, Catherine, Ellie and Grace. Dear brother of Betty, Kate, Julianne, Marianne, Con, John, Denis, Joe, Tony and Hannah. He is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Tom was a paper handler for the New York Times for over 50 years before retiring. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. www.pizzifuneralhome.com


Published in New York Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
