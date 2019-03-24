Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HORMEL--Thomas D. Thomas Dubois Hormel passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019, a day before his 89th birthday. Tom was born February 3, 1930 in Austin MN, to Germaine Dubois and Jay Catherwood Hormel. He was the grandson of Lillian Belle and George A. Hormel, founder of Geo. A. Hormel & Co., now Hormel Foods. Tom was brother to Geordie Hormel and Ambassador James C. Hormel. A graduate of Occidental College, Tom served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. His early career pursuits reflected his infinite curiosity and included an art gallery, a boat- building business, a tropical fish store, a charter helicopter operation, a real estate development company, and a natural foods store and restaurant. He was most proud of his work as an environmental activist and philanthropist. Founder of the Global Environment Project Institute and co-founder of the East African Environmental Network, Tom also supported Conservation International, Friends of the Earth, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the League of Conservation Voters, and others. Tom profoundly believed that local action was key to change. In Los Angeles, he was a supporter of Tree People. In Ketchum, Idaho, he helped found the 6th Street Environmental Center, supported the Snake River Alliance, and organized the first GlobeScope Idaho Conference. Long before the Internet was widely available, Tom conceived of and provided funding for an information network to foster coordination among local environment groups. In 1996, he was named to the U.N. Environment Program's Global 500 Roll of Honor. Tom had a contagious passion for art and music. He produced an expansive body of painting, photography, and avocado seed carvings. He wrote his first song, Blue September, at age 14, and later composed and orchestrated works ranging from classical to Baroque to Latin jazz. In 2015, his ballet The Legend of Bird Mountain was recorded by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by New York Philharmonic's Case Scaglione. In 2018, the ballet was choreographed by Graham 2 of the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance and performed with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra. Most recently, his suite New York Variations was recorded by the Hollywood Studio Orchestra at the Newman Scoring Stage at 20th Century Fox Studios. New York Variations will premiere in New York City in 2020. Despite severe tremors and neuropathy that robbed him of nearly all motor skills, Tom created music into the last weeks of his life. Tom was a man of unbridled humor, generosity, and uncanny attention to detail. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all who worked closely with him. A "Tom Hormel Music Celebration" was held March 23 at the Gusman Concert Hall at the University of Miami Frost School of Music. It featured his original piano and big band works, as well as selections from New York Variations.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019

