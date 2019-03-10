THOMAS HUNT

HUNT--Thomas K. The Wound Healing Foundation mourns the passing of Thomas K. Hunt, MD, FACS. An internationally renowned surgeon and wound healing researcher at UCSF, founding President of the Wound Healing Society, he published over 425 research papers on how the use of oxygen, warmth, fluids, vasodilation, and pain relief improved healing and reduced infections. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Laura Parnell, President; Annette Wysocki, Past- President; Wound Healing Foundation
